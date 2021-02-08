Newburyport coffee shop owners take business on the road

NEWBURYPORT — "Coffee to go" is about to get a whole new meaning when what is believed to be the city's first coffee truck begins rolling into neighborhoods as soon as mid-February.
Changing Tides cafe co-owners Dawn Pantano and Sharon Pozzi-Thomas came up with the idea months ago as a way of expanding their Pleasant Street business that for most of the past year has been heavily affected by COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's exciting for us," Pantano said.
The best friends opened Changing Tides in March 2019 and saw a great deal of success filling a coffee shop dead zone on the less-traveled section of Pleasant Street. But like all local businesses, they saw a dramatic downturn when COVID-19 restrictions forced businesses to close or alter their operations to keep people safe.
On Friday, the pair picked up the truck from the company that painted the exterior. And in the very near future, they will begin driving it around town very much like an ice cream truck.
"Let's go where the people are," Pozzi-Thomas said, adding that they have not decided what kind of music to play while driving around.
The truck, a 2002 Chevy Workhorse, became possible after a friend of Pozzi-Thomas alerted them that a used food truck was for sale.
Once the duo knew the truck was secure, they secured a permit from the city. The permit allows them to take the truck wherever they like except for the downtown overlay district.
They also can only stay in one place for 15 minutes. And while cooking is not allowed in the truck, they can pack everything they sell in the cafe into the vehicle, according to Pantano and Pozzi-Thomas.
At least for a while, the business partners will take turns driving the truck while the other works the coffee shop. They are hoping to hire additional drivers if the truck business takes off.
"Oh my God, that's so cute. What a great idea," pedestrian Jennifer Bibeault said, as she and two other people walked past the new truck Friday afternoon.
So far, the truck does not have a name. But Pantano and Pozzi-Thomas will be soliciting monikers via social media. The person who comes up with the winning name will be rewarded with free coffee and treats, the two said.
For more information about when the truck will begin service and the truck-naming contest, visit www.changingtidescafe.com and click on their social media icons.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
