NEWBURYPORT — A City Council committee recommended no changes to the remote participation policy Monday as the city continues to take protective measures during the coronavirus pandemic.
In March, the City Council adopted an emergency rule to establish the remote participation policy, calling for all council meetings to be held remotely to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The policy was drafted by the Remote Participation Committee, an ad hoc group created by council President Jared Eigerman.
The group’s purpose is to study, recommend, and help implement procedures for the council and its various committees to conduct meetings on an emergency basis using remote participation by members, city staff and the public consistent with recent orders given by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The committee consists of Eigerman, Councilor at large Bruce Vogel and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid. City Clerk Richard Jones is a nonvoting member.
During a meeting Monday afternoon via the digital conference call application Zoom, the committee voted unanimously not to recommend that the full council make any changes to the remote participation policy.
Under the order, the public may provide comment in writing to the city clerk on matters on the agenda, and the clerk will read the first two minutes of each statement provided. The public may also call into the meeting to participate remotely.
The order also includes a recommendation from the council that all meetings between the city’s other boards and commissions be canceled, with the sole exception of public hearings that must be held to avoid “deemed approval” of an application under state law.
The committee’s virtual meeting saw all three voting members agree that the remote participation policy should remain as is for now.
Committee members also briefly discussed platform options for their remote meetings. Jones raised the option of switching to Zoom Meeting from the city’s current subscription to Zoom Webinar, which he said costs the city about $40 more per month.
Zeid said he believed Zoom Webinar to be the best option because it allows the public to join and participate without registration and that he didn’t think it was worth the cost difference.
“I think this is not something to short us on here,” Zeid said. “This isn’t the place to save the money because we’re talking about people being able to get into meetings and participate.”
Eigerman and Vogel agreed with Zeid, and the committee decided unanimously not to suggest any changes to the council’s remote meetings policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.