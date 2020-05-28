NEWBURYPORT — The City Council approved the city’s capital improvement plan Tuesday night after amending the proposal.
The plan was submitted to the council in March by Mayor Donna Holaday. It is a nonbinding document that aims to help city officials identify, prioritize and schedule projects from fiscal 2021 through 2025.
The city’s charter requires the City Council to act on the plan by June 1.
Before approving the plan, the council made amendments at the suggestion of the Committee on Budget and Finance, one of which was to push back plans to spend $5 million on a new Cutter Fire Station in the West End and instead spend only $500,000 on the project’s design while spending the remaining $4.5 million on the project in fiscal 2022.
Another amendment dropped the proposed $250,000 spending on closing the riverfront gap of the Clipper City Rail Trail to $50,000 for fiscal 2021.
At the suggestion of Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, the council increased a proposed $300,000 appropriation for sidewalk repairs to $1 million, with additional money to be borrowed.
The council also reduced spending a proposed $500,000 on the relocation of Youth Services to $100,000.
The cut came after a lengthy debate among councilors, the majority of whom agreed there was not room in the budget this year to focus on relocating Youth Services.
“This is not the year to be spending half a million dollars,” council President Jared Eigerman said.
The council eventually decided to reduce the funding to $100,000, which will go toward making necessary improvements to the Brown School building.
The council zeroed out a proposed $1,011,006 that would have paid for field improvements at the Fuller Complex on Low Street.
While Parks Director Lise Reid argued that the lack of use of the field this year would make it an opportune time to carry out the project, the council pushed the project back until 2022.
