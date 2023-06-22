NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon didn’t get everything he wanted in his proposed budget but he came close Tuesday when the City Council approved a $82.7 million operating budget for fiscal 2024.
Reardon proposed an $82.8 million budget earlier this spring – 4.5% more than the city’s current $79.3 million allocation. The council approved a 4.3% increase and the mayor said he doesn’t remember a budget that had so little trimmed.
“That speaks to the thoughtfulness that I think we took in putting the budget together this year,” he said. “This year’s budget was reasonable and also made some really critical investments in some areas.”
The approved operating budget includes switching the city to a cloud-based email server for $90,000 and hiring a senior environmental analyst/operator for the Water Department for $130,000.
A part-time music teacher will be brought on at Newburyport High School as part of the district’s approved $42.1 million operating budget.
Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School will receive a fifth-grade language-based teacher, and a special education teacher will be hired at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School. All three positions are new.
Although the council approved a $250,000 increase in the traffic, safety and sidewalks line item, it declined to spend $95,000 to hire an economic and community development manager for the Planning Department.
At-large Councilor Afroz Khan proposed an amendment that defunded the position, which was approved in a 7-4 vote. At-large Councilor Ed Cameron, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand voted in opposition.
Khan said she knows the Planning Department is extremely busy but the job description didn’t match the city’s needs.
“As someone who really wants to see the streamlined efficiency and codification that needs to happen, I am inclined to zero this out and get a supplemental budget with a reorganization of how that position is going to work to really get us to where we need to be,” she said.
Reardon said he was happy to hear the council might be receptive to considering the position again at some point between September and November. But he added that Planning Director Andy Port told him what the city needs is an economic and community development manager.
“We’re coming to the council with a need in a certain department,” Reardon said. “If we’re not taking the planning director’s word on what is needed in that department, I don’t know how we move on from there.”
Cameron voiced his support for hiring an economic and community development manager, saying the city still does not have in-house resources to address such needs.
“Many businesses that are attempting to relocate to Newburyport find it confusing from the lack of a one-stop shop for information,” he said. “I know a lot of times, councilors hear quite a bit from businesses and we point them generally to the mayor’s office.”
Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace voted to not fund the position and said she would prefer hiring a midlevel employee who could assist for a few years before moving up the ladder.
“I’m all for economic development but I feel like we’re trying to do everything this year,” she said.
At-large Councilor Connie Preston voted for Khan’s amendment and said she struggled with hiring a economic and community development manager at $95,000 because she was looking for someone who would be solely dedicated to planning.
“I’m worried that this position is going to be forced to do more economic development as opposed to planning work,” she said. “I don’t think that that is what the city needs right now.”
The council held budget hearings twice a week for the past seven weeks, according to Reardon, who credited Chief of Staff Andrew Levine and Finance Director Ethan Manning for keeping the process on track.
Reardon also thanked Ward 1 City Councilor and Budget and Finance Committee Chairman Sharif Zeid for his hard work during the budget process.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
