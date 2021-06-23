NEWBURYPORT — The City Council unanimously approved a $74.6 million budget for fiscal 2022 on Tuesday after making $372,750 in cuts across several departments.
The approved budget included $33.5 million for the School Department, $5.8 million for the water enterprise fund, $7.7 million for the sewer enterprise fund and $522,232 for the harbormaster enterprise fund.
Mayor Donna Holaday initially proposed a $88.9 million budget May 10. Over the past several weeks, councilors participated in seven budget workshops.
The workshops allowed councilors to question city department heads about their proposed budgets and to debate potential cuts. This also provided the public with plenty of opportunity to learn more about the budget process and to ask any questions.
Holaday was especially happy to close out her final budget cycle as mayor. After four terms, she will not seek reelection this year.
"It's been a progressive process over the last 11½ years that I have been mayor," she said. "I've been working to improve it and make it a more transparent process and a workable budget."
Holaday recalled what the budget looked like nearly 12 years ago, saying it was a small stack of papers and a spreadsheet with very little detail.
"We worked really hard to provide a lot more information to the public, to residents, to taxpayers, so that it's clear how we are spending money and what we are spending it on," she said.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, who organized the budget workshops as chair of the Committee on Budget & Finance, was satisfied with the process, saying he incorporated new and past ideas. He was especially glad the council agreed to have a meeting solely dedicated to approving the budget, rather than trying to fit the debate into a regular council meeting.
"I'm very happy with how the process went," Zeid said after the meeting. "I think, doing the seventh workshop, in particular, where we sort of had a dry run of this, paid off because we had a sense of where people were. I think the process was better and the outcome was good."
Cuts made to the budget Tuesday included $6,500 from the Parking Clerk Department for parking signs, $2,000 from the mayor's office for miscellaneous expenses, $2,500 from the Department of Public Services for heating, $12,000 from the Parks Department for equipment, and $1,200 from the Newburyport Youth Services travel allowance.
The council voted 6-5 against a proposed $348,550 transfer from debt service to the capital stabilization fund. Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman made the motion, saying the money does not need to go to a stabilization fund.
He said the city should spend the money on a range of capital projects now, rather than keep adding to a fund for future use.
For more about the meeting, see Thursday's print edition of The Daily News and www.newburyportnews.com.
