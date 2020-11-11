NEWBURYPORT — The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance on Monday that reinforces the state building code in the city.
Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand said the ordinance clarifies the relationship between state law and Newburyport's local historic preservation laws.
"This basically states that historic preservation does prevail over the building code when we have a historic district ... basically clarifying our own building code in our ordinances," Shand said.
The ordinance states that the city’s building inspector shall enforce the state building code. In the event of a conflict between the state code and any legislation involving a historic district, the rules specific to that district would prevail.
Council President Jared Eigerman noted that the ordinance is meant to inform local residents and contractors of state law, which is not commonly read by many people.
"A lot of local builders and members of the public, they never look at state law," Eigerman said. "We should have it clear for everybody that this is state law. When there are exterior features that are regulated by a local historic regulation, that supersedes."
The council also unanimously approved a resolution to commend the city clerk's office for its work during the recent election and in the months leading up to it, including the early voting periods in August and October. Eigerman expressed gratitude and assured City Clerk Richard Jones that every city councilor would sign the resolution.
The council also approved the second of two required readings of an ordinance to extend time-limited curbside parking until 8 p.m. during the summer.
Under the ordinance, parking in residential parking permit zones would be limited to either two or four consecutive hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday from October through April 30. From May 1 through Sept. 30, it would be effective from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
