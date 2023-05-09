NEWBURYPORT — The City Council will begin its deep dive into Mayor Sean Reardon’s proposed $82.8 million operating budget on Thursday when it starts holding annual workshops.
The mayor’s plan, which he submitted to the council at its meeting Monday, would increase spending by 4.5%, balanced with an estimated tax levy of $68.5 million and $14.3 million in local receipts, state aid and other available funding. The city now operates on a $79.3 million budget.
“This budget devotes significant resources to our public schools, public safety and the Department of Public Services, which are the main drivers of our budget every year,” Reardon told councilors.
The mayor’s proposed budget was submitted along with the capital improvement plan and sent to the Budget and Finance Committee, which holds its first budget workshop at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The Budget and Finance Committee will hold workshops throughout May and June and a special City Council meeting has been planned for June 20 to vote on the budget. The council must approve a final allocation by June 22.
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, said in a text message last week that the budget process is one of the most important things the city works through each year.
“(This is) when we decide our priorities through funding. It’s also a time where the process to set the tax rate for the next fiscal year really starts,” he said. “I invite all interested to attend budget workshops and to follow the process.”
The mayor’s proposed budget would send $42.1 million to schools and calls for a new, part-time music teacher at Newburyport High School, a fifth-grade language-based teacher at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School, and a special education teacher at Francis T Bresnahan Elementary School, among other expenditures.
Reardon’s budget also calls for $95,000 in new spending to hire an economic and community development manager for the Planning Department; $130,000 to hire a senior environmental analyst/operator and a watershed engineer for the Water Department; and adding $250,000 to the traffic, safety and sidewalks line item.
“I am recommending investments in some major capital projects through (the Department of Public Services) in order to secure our infrastructure, including our water supply,” Reardon said.
The mayor has also asked for an additional $90,000 to switch the city to a cloud-based email server.
“We’ve been underinvesting in (information technology) in recent years,” he said.
Last week, Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the city uses an on-site server that will soon be obsolete.
“We will be moving to a cloud server for that. Right now, we’re talking about whether it would be on Google or Microsoft,” he said. “That’s a significant expense but all of these things are worth it because of the added security that they’re going to allow us.”
Levine said an increasing number of municipalities are suffering cyberattacks and bolstering the IT Department would help the city stay ahead of the curve.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
