NEWBURYPORT — The city will need to go back to the drawing board to find a long-term home for the Parks Department after the City Council voted down a proposal to enter a five-year lease for 50 Parker St.
The council voted 8-1 on Monday night against Order 256, which is a letter of intent from the mayor for the city to enter into a lease as a tenant of the Parker Street property owned by 230-232 East 49th St. Associates.
Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand voted in favor of entering the lease. Councilors at large Afroz Khan and Joseph Devlin were absent for the meeting.
The space was initially touted as being able to fulfill department needs such as a breakroom and workspace for employees, as well as storage space and a loading dock.
Following discussions by members of the Committee on Neighborhoods & City Services, several councilors, including Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley, found they had "more questions than answers," particularly regarding costs.
The lease rate would have been $47,776 per year for the first three years, followed by $50,359 in the fourth year and $51,650 in the fifth year. But councilors worried about additional costs associated with the lease. Such costs include water and sewer, electricity and gas, and a fixed contribution of $15,495 for taxes and operating costs each year.
The city does not know the condition of equipment already on the premises and the lease dictates that the owner would not be responsible for its maintenance.
Shand asked the mayor for an update on 57 Low St., property the council voted against purchasing earlier this year. The Parks Department still houses equipment there as part of the city's informal, lease-free, rent-free arrangement with the property's owner, the National Guard.
Mayor Donna Holaday said the city is in discussions with the National Guard to potentially enter a formal lease. The city just entered into a contract with Credere Associates LLC to conduct soil borings and air quality tests at 57 Low St.
Depending on the results, the city may look at short- and long-term uses of this property once again.
The city should have the test results in about four to six weeks, the mayor said.
In the meantime, Councilor at large Barry Connell said the city should look closer at alternatives for the Parks Department and come up with some "more concrete" ideas.
