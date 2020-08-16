NEWBURYPORT — The City Council will no longer meet with the School Committee on Monday night as planned.
The committee is scheduled to consider the school district’s reopening plan. Instead of the council meeting with the council, Mayor Donna Holaday intends to give councilors two minutes each to speak before allowing the public to comment, according to council President Jared Eigerman.
The School Committee meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
