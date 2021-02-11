NEWBURYPORT — The City Council will vote Feb. 22 on the proposed purchase of 57 Low St. after months of deliberation in committees and about three years of efforts by the mayor.
On Thursday, the Committee on Planning & Development and the Committee on Budget & Finance each voted to bring out of committee the two orders and a communication related to the possible acquisition of 57 Low St.
Order 214, proposed Oct. 13 and sponsored by Councilor at large and then-Chair of Budget & Finance Charles Tontar, ordered that at the recommendation of the mayor, the council appropriate $220,000 from the city's free cash account to purchase Lot A-1 at 57 Low St. for general municipal purposes.
This order did not include details on intended use, if purchased. Departments under consideration for use of the property include Newburyport Youth Services, Newburyport Public Schools and the Parks Department.
After a few failed motions, the Committee on Planning & Development and the Committee on Budget & Finance voted to bring the order out of committee with no recommendation for the actual vote by the council.
Councilors remained divided over the viability of the Low Street property, but a decision on whether to purchase the site from the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, which represents the National Guard, must be made by March 1.
Both committees did agree to take Order 229 off the table, which multiple people requested during the public comment portion of the meeting because it is very specific.
Order 229, proposed Dec. 14 and co-sponsored by Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and council President Jared Eigerman, took a more detailed approach to the initial proposal in Order 214.
In addition to authorizing the purchase of 57 Low St. for general municipal purposes, this order would appropriate a $1 million bond for upgrades to the former Brown School on Milk Street for use by Newburyport Youth Services.
The $1 million would be added to $693,500 in the Special Revenue Fund for the Sale of Municipal Buildings since the city sold Kelley School in 2016.
The order would put a conservation restriction on 57 Low St. and authorize shared use of the building and property by Newburyport Public Schools and the Parks Department.
The Committee on Planning & Development and the Committee on Budget & Finance voted to receive and file the order.
Communication 281 was a memorandum issued Dec. 14 by Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace to the administration and the conservation administrator, requesting further information about 57 Low St.
In the memorandum, Wallace requested attendance at a council committee meeting by the licensed site professional who performed the Phase I environmental site assessment May 6, certification of the wetland boundary and resources areas by the Conservation Commission, copies of any previous Wetlands Protection Act filings and permits for the site, plans or information from the Department of Public Services on the drainage system on Low Street, and all documents relating to the Newburyport Youth Services and Brown School feasibility report.
On Thursday, Wallace said most of her requests had been met with the exception of the certification of the wetlands. Both committees voted to receive and file this communication.
During the meeting, Wallace asked if the Parks Department, which uses the Low Street property for storage through a lease-free, rent-free arrangement with the National Guard, operates inside the building at all.
Mayor Donna Holaday said the Parks Department does not use the office space and provided some history about mold and leakage inside.
If the Parks Department or another city service plans to move inside, there would need to be an air quality assessment and deep cleaning.
The Parks Department may soon have $60,000 in mitigation money resulting from the creation of the Colby Farm Lane residential overlay district and open space residential Developments, the mayor said, suggesting that some of the money could be used for these tasks.
The City Council will convene remotely for its regular meeting Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
