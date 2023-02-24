NEWBURYPORT — After eight months and two proposals, the City Council is expected to vote Monday on the mayor’s plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services.
This comes after Mayor Sean Reardon submitted a plan to the council in July to move the Parks Department under the supervision of DPS.
Reardon’s move prompted the removal of Parks Director Lise Reid and was met with criticism from at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel and a number of local residents who formed the Friends of Newburyport Parks public advocacy group.
The mayor eventually withdrew his plan before the council could vote on the matter in September. He worked closely with the Parks Commission and others this winter to produce his proposal to be voted on Monday at 7 p.m.
All Parks Department positions, including the parks manager, would report to DPS leadership under Reardon’s new plan, which also calls for adult recreation to be brought under the supervision of Newburyport Youth Services. A new parks director would not be hired.
The Parks Commission is drafting its 10-year vision for the parks. Reardon’s latest plan has also won the support of the commission, DPS, the Parks Department, Youth Services and the city planning office.
The City Council’s Community Services Committee held a meeting on the matter and it was referred back to the council with a recommendation in a 2-1 vote Tuesday, with Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue opposed.
Reardon said he is confident the plan will receive the City Council’s support.
“This would make it official and gets us ready to move forward to be more efficient and effective by putting Parks underneath DPS. This will make our parks better and I think people have seen that,” he said. “There are a couple of councilors who probably won’t support it, just because they probably won’t support anything I do. But I think we’ll get a pretty good vote for it.”
Vogel said his vote will be a “no” come Monday night.
“In my opinion, this was born out of an effort that had initially violated our charter rules that guide how we govern and, in my mind, it’s questionable how or why the former parks director was let go,” he said.
The Newburyport Parks Conservancy was shut down by its fiscal agent, the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation, after a woman complained about being unable to obtain a memorial park bench for her sister last year.
The foundation said it would conduct a forensic audit of the Parks Conservancy’s books late last year and a private fundraising group, the Port Parks Alliance, has been created to handle volunteering and fundraising for the city’s parks.
“They will work directly with the Parks Commission on their needs, moving forward, whether it be events or specific capital projects that they are looking for funding for,” Reardon said. “Then, if they decide to raise money and donate to the city, it will come in through the proper channels. Anything over $500 would also need to be approved by the City Council.”
The mayor named City Engineer Jon-Eric Whiten as acting DPS director last week after the current acting director, Jamie Tuccolo, announced he will begin a new job next month as the director of the Salisbury Department of Public Works.
White is expected to assume his new position after Tuccolo leaves the city March 3 while the executive assistant, Jennifer Sullivan, will serve as the acting deputy director of DPS. Highway Division foreman Ron Keefe will serve as operations specialist on a temporary basis.
Vogel said the recent move gives him pause when considering the Parks Department reorganization plan.
“I think it’s inappropriate to pass such a broad reorganization of a department that is missing a veteran parks director, DPS director and deputy director,” he said.
Reardon said he’s heard that argument before.
“I’m 100% confident in the people that we have in place right now and I think we’re ready to move on this again,” he said. “We have paused the plan before and we were able to listen to the community, take their feedback, and talk to the different shareholders. We’ve been able to incorporate that into the plan that I think everyone’s ready to move forward with.”
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley said he supports the plan.
“I’ve always been a fan of blending the operational side of Parks with operational side of DPS. I know some people think Parks needs to be separate but I think we have proven that, over the past 10 years, this doesn’t work,” he said.
“We don’t need separate equipment and separate staff for Parks and DPS,” McCauley added. “I’m also more confident people are stepping up to the plate to make this work, other than a Parks director, whose role has proven to be ineffective.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
