Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers will change to a steady rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.