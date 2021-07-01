NEWBURYPORT — Longtime City Councilor Barry Connell announced Wednesday he will not seek another term in office, marking the end of more than 18 years on the council.
“As councilor at large, I’ve tried to represent the interests of residents of our city by studying issues and exercising my best judgment on their behalf,” Connell wrote in a statement sent to The Daily News of Newburyport. “There comes a time, however, when each councilor must decide when to step aside and make way for others, and this is my time.”
Connell’s announcement means there are five people running for five at-large spots on the council: incumbents Bruce Vogel and Afroz Khan, former Councilor Ed Cameron, and first-time candidates Connie Preston and Mark Wright.
At-large incumbent James Devlin has yet to announce his plans for next term. Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid also has not announced whether he will run for another term.
Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman, who serves as council president, announced earlier this year he will not seek reelection. So far, Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue has announced a run for Ward 2. Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Christine Wallace in Ward 4, James McCauley in Ward 5 and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane have all announced they are running for another term.
With the imminent departures of Connell, the city’s longest-serving councilor, and Eigerman, plus the earlier announcement that Councilor at large Charlie Tontar is running for mayor, January’s City Council will likely have a different feel.
Tontar joins School Committee member Sean Reardon and Plum Island resident Warren Russo in the race to succeed Donna Holaday as the city’s mayor.
In the same statement, Connell listed some of his highlights while on the council.
“I’m particularly proud of having played a role in the restoration or replacement of our public library, all our schools, our sewer and water treatment plants, as well as construction of our Senior Community Center, our harbormaster facility and the Titcomb Street parking garage,” he wrote.
In other local election news, former Ward 6 Council candidate Sarah Hall recently announced she would seek a School Committee seat, joining incumbent Brian Callahan, and newcomers Juliet Walker and Daniel Blair, who have already returned nomination papers to City Hall.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter@drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.