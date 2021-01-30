NEWBURYPORT — City councilors deliberated Thursday on the viability of purchasing the property at 57 Low St. and if so, what its intended use might be.
During a joint meeting of the Committee on Budget & Finance, Committee on Planning & Development and Committee of the hole, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, who chairs Budget & Finance, posed three questions to guide the discussion: Is the land worth buying? If so, do councilors require a plan for its intended use? If they require a plan, what is it?
The city has until March 1 to close on the property using $220,000 from its free cash account.
Mayor Donna Holaday initially sought to buy the property a few years ago in her pursuit to find Newburyport Youth Services a permanent home. She has worked with the National Guard, which owns the surplus maintenance building on the site, and its representative, the state Division of Capital Asset Management, since then to make this sale possible.
Newburyport Youth Services moved to the former Brown School at 42 Milk St. in 2014 after the former Kelley School at 149 High St., where it was previously located, was sold.
The Parks Department and Newburyport Public Schools have also been floated as possible departments that could find a home at 57 Low St. if the city closes on the property.
Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley said people think 57 Low St. is a "solution for a multidimensional type of problem we have here."
He recognized that the former Brown School site is not working for Youth Services. He said other departments are also looking for more space, but if the city purchases 57 Low St. with no specific intended use, then it now has two properties with no specific purpose.
McCauley suggested looking at these issues more broadly. He said the city could rehabilitate the former Brown School site into a City Hall annex and establish municipal offices there while keeping the gymnasium and parking.
That annex could expand into a space for purposes such as artist lofts and affordable housing, maybe just not to the same scale that people initially imagined, he said.
If the School Department shifted to this annex, then Youth Services could potentially take over where the School Department is at Nock Middle School.
"For other city departments, we could build and rehab the Brown School on an ad hoc basis in a modular fashion moving forward," he said.
The city already has an informal, lease-free, rent-free arrangement with the National Guard to use the auxiliary building and surrounding grounds. McCauley said he doesn't see a need beyond what it is already being used for it at this time.
Many councilors acknowledged that Youth Services does not want to be at the former Brown School and some suggested looking at options beyond just moving to 57 Low St. or staying at the current location.
Councilor at large Afroz Khan expressed support for creating another site selection committee to find Youth Services a home, saying accessibility, especially for students at Nock Middle School and Molin Upper Elementary School, is most important.
"We have an opportunity to provide our kids with fair, equitable access to achieve everything they can get," she said, adding that while she loves the former Brown School, that doesn't mean Youth Services has to stay there.
Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane were among those who expressed concern about soil contaminants on the Low Street site, and still saw the inability to do soil borings prior to the purchase as a red flag.
During public comment, former state Sen. Kathleen O'Connor Ives of Prince Place said while she supports finding a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services, she does not believe the Low Street property is appropriate for children or any municipal purpose due to the presence of contaminants and its proximity to the former Crow Lane Landfill.
Jane Snow of Coffin Street supported McCauley's suggestion that the city look more broadly at its needs and see the pros and cons of other possibilities for Youth Services.
"I agree that $220,000 could be used for a lot of other things and for me, personally, I am really concerned about the Fire Department," she said, citing the need for two fire stations.
Ashley Shwom, president of Friends of NYS, reminded councilors that Youth Services cannot wait another five years to find a home. A petition requesting that the city purchase 57 Low St. for Youth Services has over 1,000 signatures.
A full recording of the meeting is to be available at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
