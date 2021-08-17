NEWBURYPORT — A proposal to slow traffic on a curved section of High Street that was discussed two years ago is back on the table for discussion Wednesday night before the City Council's Public Safety Committee.
The committee is scheduled to discuss the proposed "traffic calming" plan, among several other topics on the agenda.
The plan calls for alterations to High Street in the stretch from Parsons Street to Marlboro at the Newbury line. The area includes a pedestrian-activated stoplight and crossing between Allen and Bromfield streets that is often used by people going to or leaving the Clipper City Rail Trail or the off-leash dog area in the field below March's Hill.
The latest proposal, created in early 2019 by TEC Inc., an Andover engineering company, suggests installing several islands in the middle of High Street made from cobblestones, thermoplastic pavement markings, improved bike lane markings and a solar-powered flashing radar speed sign to remind drivers coming into the city from Newbury about the 25 mph speed limit.
That lighted sign would be at the corner of High and Marlboro streets, according to illustrations the Public Safety Committee is reviewing.
Two years ago, Geordie Vining, the city’s senior project manager, said residents of the neighborhood expressed growing concern about the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and property at risk from fast drivers and accidents that have occurred there in the past.
The engineering firm said the fact that High Street widens and curves significantly in that stretch "promotes excessive vehicle speeds, limited sight lines, and multiple accidents involving motor vehicles, adjacent houses and at least one bicyclist in recent years."
The engineering firm's proposal, with an estimated $400,000 price tag, would also shift granite curbing and "remove excess pavement where the road is currently up to 65 feet wide."
Sidewalk bump-outs would be installed at Bromfield, Barton and Marlboro streets and at the midblock crosswalk to March's Hill "to improve sight lines at all crosswalks" and to create wheelchair ramps that comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The remote Public Safety Committee meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. and can be accessed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89532280915.
