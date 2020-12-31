NEWBURYPORT — The Community Preservation Committee has started a new Community Preservation Act grant round.
Project evaluation criteria and application forms for funding for the 2021 funding cycle are available for downloading from the city’s website: www.cityofnewburyport.com/community-preservation-committee.
Applications are due at the Office of Planning and Development at City Hall no later than Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.
The funding may be used only to acquire and preserve open space, for historic resources, affordable housing and for recreational resources, according to a press release. The committee will receive and evaluate applications and make funding recommendations to the City Council, which must approve all project appropriations.
For more information about the CPA, visit www.communitypreservation.org.
For further information, contact the Community Preservation Committee via e-mail at cpc@cityofnewburyport.com or by mail at Community Preservation Committee, Newburyport City Hall, 60 Pleasant St., Newburyport, MA 01950.
