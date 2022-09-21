NEWBURYPORT — Each June, the city celebrates Pride Month as a way of recognizing its LGBTQ+ community. But now, city officials are looking to celebrate that community year-round and have created a board of volunteers to make that come to fruition.
Tina Los, the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance coordinator, said Newburyport has always been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.
But Los added that the newly formed Pride Board wants to up the ante and make the city inclusive and welcoming to all, not just during Pride Month.
“This is a concerted effort to have a group of people in the LGBTQ+ community who can help create that direction for the city,” she said.
To that end, the Pride Board is looking to add roughly five to seven volunteer members, according to Los, who said she is also on the lookout for volunteers to help plan and run Pride events in the city.
“It is really important that events for LGBTQ+ people are planned by LGBTQ+ people and that allies can support that effort,” she said.
Tarah MacGregor, a founding member of the Pride Board, along with Marianne Vesey and Lori Towle, said they are looking to elevate queer voices in the community to help bring authenticity to city events.
“We put together a list of observations and reflections after last year’s Pride events,” MacGregor said. “As insiders in the queer community, we noticed places for opportunity to expand on, for example, education. Why does Pride Month matter? Why does it happen in June? How can we help support other queer people in having a connection to their community and their legacy during Pride?”
The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance falls under the purview of Mayor Sean Reardon’s office.
Reardon said in an email he is excited to bring the Pride Board together to give a greater voice to the LGBTQ+ community.
“I am already looking forward to the events and programs that this group will run and have great appreciation for the staff and volunteers who have spearheaded this effort,” he said.
Prospective Pride Board members can send a resume and a letter stating why they are interested in being on the board, what skills and experience they might bring, and explain why they feel Pride is important to queer people and the community as a whole. The resume and letter should be sent to the mayor’s office at mayor@cityofnewburyport.com by Oct. 10.
Many people are supportive of the LGBTQ+ community in the Greater Newburyport area, according to MacGregor. She said many people do not know how and where they can help.
“They want to know how they can help uplift this community and show that the support transcends rainbow T-shirts and Instagram captions and is really everyday work,” she said.
Los said young people ages 14 and over are also encouraged to take part in Pride planning activities.
“We’re really trying to diversify the voices on the board, so not just women. We would like to have someone who is transgender, gay men, perhaps a nonbinary person,” Los said.
MacGregor works as an activities coordinator for Newburyport Youth Services. She also administers the North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ+ Youth, which provides a social space and opportunities for queer youths to connect and share their lived experience, while also seeing adult role models living a shared experience in their community.
“I was a young queer person 20 years ago and I did not look around my high school and see any older, queer people or representation of myself in my community. So I didn’t know how to explore what I was experiencing that was positive,” she said.
MacGregor credited her “very supportive” family for helping to get her through her high school years but added that not every young queer person is as lucky.
“This is a hot-button conversation in this day and age and giving an opportunity for our young people to share experiences and figure out where they fall within the community is huge,” she said. “We know this is something that young people are exploring at their age and, as youth workers, we have a responsibility to give our young people the opportunity to safely, and in an age-appropriate way, figure out who they are. That’s the core of all youth work.”
Young queer people can either be given the opportunity to explore and express themselves in an authentic, supervised manner or they can do it in a way that is not as safe and supported, MacGregor said.
“They are going to do it, either way. So, either we meet them there or we turn a blind eye and act like it’s not happening,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
