NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon is putting together the city’s first Task Force on Mental Health, which he hopes will address some of the lingering local impacts of COVID-19.
Reardon said he heard about an uptick in anxiety and depression brought on by the pandemic and its lockdowns and restrictions while on the campaign trail in 2021. He then decided he wanted to do something about it.
Last year, the mayor asked prospective volunteers to send him resumes and letters of interest about becoming part of the new 30- to 35-member task force. He recently formed a 12-member steering committee to make it happen.
“We have so much expertise on this matter here in the community, and I wanted to get some sort of task force together that could bring all of these stakeholders together on mental health to get a pulse on what is really happening out there in the community,” Reardon said. “I wasn’t able to get it off the ground last year, so I wanted to make it a priority this year.”
The steering committee began meeting Tuesday and is expected to gather data on mental health concerns in the city before releasing an overall assessment.
“We’re really seeing this in our youth and we’re seeing it in our seniors, as well as average residents, coming out of the pandemic,” he said. “Everything is more expensive now and the anxiety and stress levels are probably at all-time highs in the city.”
The Task Force on Mental Health is expected to focus on educating and reaching out to residents, providing programs and wellness initiatives, as well as researching and understanding the city’s mental health status.
Reardon will lead the task force along with Newburyport Youth Services Director Andrea Egmont, who said the city has plenty of data on young people but needs more information on adults and seniors.
“There’s a lot of solutions with seniors and a lack of resources for some of them that may look very different than what young people are dealing with,” she said. “It might also look different for people dealing with depression and anxiety versus those with substance abuse disorders.”
A representative from Anna Jaques Hospital will also be part of the task force along with four community members, Ward 3 City Councilor Heather Shand, and a Council on Aging member.
“There are a lot of people in the community who have expertise in this who want to get involved and have those bigger conversations about what is going on across the board and how we can help people,” Reardon said.
Egmont said the steering committee is establishing goals for the task force and determining a direction in which to proceed.
“The community mental health assessment would identify obstacles in provisional care and why aren’t some things available? It should also help identify barriers to receiving care,” she said.
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine pointed to the NYS Beacon Coalition, a communitywide partnership that works to reduce high-risk behavior among local youths, as an excellent example of a group addressing mental health concerns.
“This would be a broader effort but we would still try to build upon that work and collaborate with them,” he said.
Reardon agreed with Levine, adding that he would like to get local students involved once the task force is operating.
“(NYS and the Beacon Coalition) are doing so much good work already, so how do we expand that to include a bigger set across the city and not just with our youth?” Reardon asked.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
