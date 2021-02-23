NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Cultural Council has announced its list of 2021 grant recipients for local funding of community-oriented arts, history, environment and science programs. The NCC will distribute $8,345 this year to 17 applicants from the region.
Jane Niebling, chair of the NCC, said in a press release, “After this very difficult year for arts and cultural organizations, we are glad to be able to assist with some financial support to help sustain the creative contributions so many of them make to our community.”
Many of the nonprofits receiving grants are familiar landmarks on the cultural landscape. The Newburyport Literary Festival plans another virtual weekend which now attracts an audience from all over the country. The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival will return to several outdoor -- and possibly indoor -- venues in the area this summer, and the Cantemus Chamber Chorus will present “Bach Again – New Body, Old Soul.”
Grants will also support several other annual events in Greater Newburyport this year. The Theater in the Open’s 2021 Spring Panto and Outdoor Sculpture in Maudslay will return to the state park and Salisbury is planning its outdoor Art Stroll. The Newburyport Documentary Film Festival will mount its DocuFest for the 16th year and the Merrimack Valley Concert Band will play at the Newburyport Mall for the 12th annual Field of Honor.
Other recipients include virtual lectures, concerts and programs on offer online and on community TV. The Newburyport Art Association will mount a Photography Interest Group Speaker series and the Newburyport Public Library will sponsor “An Armchair Tour of America’s National Parks” this spring. Charles River Sinfonietta Chamber Music will present a program for audiences on local cable.
With NCC support, naturalist John Root will present an online program entitled “Attracting Birds, Butterflies, Bees and Other Beneficials,” and schools will benefit from a visit by motivational speaker Dr. Jesse Green who presents a virtual or live program called "Chainsaws, cheeseburgers and rock and roll -- live!"
In an attempt to appeal to all ages and interests, the NCC has also approved funding for Wonderland Spectacle Co. Art and Nature Videos for Kids, Musary Virtual Music Instruction, Hip Hop Dance Chair Exercise for Seniors and a keynote speaker for a creative writing festival.
This grant money comes from the state Legislature, which provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency which then allocates funds to each community. The Newburyport Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the commonwealth, and is the largest grassroots funding network in the nation.
