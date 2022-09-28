NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Cultural Council recently announced that funding for community-oriented arts, history, environment and science programs will be available again for 2023.
“We invite area organizations, schools and individuals to apply, this year those encouraging engagement with young people and emerging artists in particular,” council Chairperson Patricia Cannon said. “We also seek to promote programs that elevate the voices of those that have been historically marginalized and that highlight diversity.”
The council hopes to expand the annual pool of grant applicants and seeks applications that demonstrate innovation and new perspectives, prompting inquiry and dialogue among all ages, according to a press release.
Applications have been posted at the Massachusetts Cultural Council website and are due Oct. 17. Additional information on state and local criteria will also be found on the website.
The Massachusetts Cultural Council provides grant money to 329 local cultural councils serving all communities in the state. It will spend $5.5 million in support of public projects this year.
Past Newburyport Cultural Council grants have funded a wide variety of projects and activities in the city and nearby communities, including exhibits, festivals, concerts, films and videos, workshops, lectures, and performances in schools and at the library.
One 2022 grant recipient was the People’s Cafe, an event space at People’s United Methodist Church whose mission includes fostering community building, creative expression and resource sharing.
The grant allowed the organization to promote new interest from creative professionals in need of a place to practice their art, as well as provide space to convene members of the community for a variety of activities.
