NEWBURYPORT — Funding for community-oriented arts, history, environment and science programs is available through the Newburyport Cultural Council.
Applications are available on the Massachusetts Cultural Council website at www.mass-culture.org/Newburyport and due Nov. 16. Grant recipients will be chosen by early December.
“We would like to encourage organizations, schools and individuals to apply, particularly those serving youth, the elderly or a diversity of ages,” said Jane Niebling, who chairs the Newburyport council.
Further information on state and local criteria are also on the website as well as guidelines pertaining to the pandemic. The council encourages projects that focus on the diverse social issues of current concern, according to a press release.
In the event a project may not be presented as described because of COVID-19, applicants should also, if possible, provide an alternative version.
Past grants from the council have supported a wide variety of projects and activities in the city, including exhibits, festivals, concerts, artist residencies, workshops, lectures and performances at schools and Newburyport Public Library. Twenty grants were presented earlier this year.
The council is part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 communities in the commonwealth.
The Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency that then allocates money to each community.
