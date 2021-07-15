NEWBURYPORT - Local voters will get an opportunity to learn more about mayoral candidates Sean Reardon and Charlie Tontar during a candidate forum Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 7 to 8:15 p.m,. at Nock Middle School, 70 Low St.
The Newburyport Democratic City Committee-sponsored event will be moderated by former state representative candidate Amber Hewett.
"Hear from the two Democrats who want to lead Newburyport into the future," a press release reads.
Reardon, a school committee member, and Tontar, an at-large city councilor, are vying to succeed Donna Holaday as the city's mayor this November. They are joined by Plum Island resident Warren Russo.
For more information, send an email to: KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com
