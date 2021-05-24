NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport High School senior Kate Herndon has received a $1,000 scholarship from the Newburyport Democratic City Committee.
The committee awarded the scholarship during its recent monthly meeting. Herndon spoke to the virtual crowd of more than 30 members and guests, who applauded her strong record of activism and service to the community, according to a press release.
The $1,000 scholarship winner is chosen each year after a thorough search, the release said.
“There were many excellent candidates,” said scholarship co-Chair Deborah Casey. “We were impressed by these students’ commitment to their school and community.”
Herndon was chosen because of the strength and diversity of her high school experiences, which included serving as a campaign fellow for Amber Hewett’s state representative campaign in 2020, leadership on the Leo’s Club (through the Lions Club), and working with the Council on Aging.
Herndon will attend the University of Alabama this fall and major in criminal justice. She plans to attend law school after college.
“In high school,” Herndon told the committee, “I really enjoyed working alongside other community members on campaigns and even participating in the New England College Convention this past winter.”
Herndon said serving in these positions has been a great learning experience and “helped me develop a perspective on a number of topics.
“I am truly grateful for this scholarship, which will help me with this coming year,” she added. “Thank you for choosing me as the recipient!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.