NEWBURYPORT – Registered Democrats in Newburyport will hold a caucus on Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m. at Newburyport City Hall Auditorium to elect delegates and alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. The caucus will take place in person, and attendees should arrive by 9:45 a.m. to leave time to check in. Democrats can also choose to attend virtually but must register in advance for this option.
This year’s state convention will be Sept. 25, and Democrats from across the state will come together to adopt a party platform, discuss party business and celebrate successes while preparing for the upcoming elections. The event will take place in line with all federal, state and local health guidelines and will include a virtual option for participation.
The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Newburyport. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 by June 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Newburyport can elect two delegates and one alternate in each of the city's six wards.
Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org by Aug. 6, 2021.
Those interested in information about the caucus, registration for the virtual option or getting involved with the Newburyport Democratic City Committee can contact Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.