NEWBURYPORT — Members of the Democratic City Committee have elected officers for 2020, including Karen Trowbridge as chair.
Trowbridge, whose career was in journalism and marketing, has been active in Democratic politics for years and is also active with the local chapter of the political action group Indivisible-RISE. She succeeds Charlie Tontar as chair.
The committee elected its officers at a virtual meeting in April. Also elected were Vice Chairs Barbara Garnis and Tontar, Treasurer Bruce Campbell, Secretary Andrew Simpson and Affirmative Action/Outreach Adviser Brianna Sullivan.
The officers serve a two-year term.
Trowbridge said she wants the committee to focus on building its membership and supporting Democratic candidates for office.
“My vision for the NDCC starts with meeting regularly and recruiting new members,” she said in a press release. “Our membership should reflect diverse interests in politics and activism.”
She said the committee meetings will be a place for local Democrats to “meet like-minded people, learn about candidates and causes, and find volunteer opportunities.”
The first committee meeting of Trowbridge’s tenure, focusing on the theme “Campaigning and Governing During the COVID-19 Crisis,” will feature three committee members — two elected officials and a candidate for elected office.
Members will hear from state representative candidate Amber Hewett and Newburyport City Councilors Heather Shand and Bruce Vogel, who will discuss their experiences in public life during the pandemic.
The meeting is scheduled as a videoconference on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information on the committee or the meeting, contact Trowbridge at ktrowbridgendcc@gmail.com or visit the committee's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewburyportDems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.