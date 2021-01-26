NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Democratic City Committee announces the start of the application process for its 2021 scholarship, which is given to a Newburyport High School senior every year.
The $1,000 George Cashman Leadership Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior in recognition of the legacy of this devoted civic and community leader. Any student planning to attend a two- or four-year accredited college in the fall of 2021 is eligible to apply.
“Last year, we conducted our interviews with students online at a time when we were all still adjusting to the pandemic and virtual meetings,” said Deborah Casey, co-chair of the NDCC Scholarship Committee, in a press release. “The kids all handled it beautifully and were able to communicate well their enthusiasm for community service.”
This year, everyone will be more comfortable with meeting online, although Casey said, “it’s still not the same as talking face to face.”
Interested students are asked to send two letters of recommendation, a list of school and community activities they have participated in and an official transcript with grade point average. They must also demonstrate participation and/or interest in Democratic Party activities and philosophy.
Instead of asking students to write an essay, Casey and her co-chair, Diane Hawkins Clark, will schedule interviews with each applicant to help them determine the winner. Last year, 12 students participated in interviews and 2020 high school senior Cole Olson was chosen for the scholarship. Several committee members were acquainted with Olson because he had participated in local Democratic Party campaigns. He attended a meeting of the Newburyport Democratic Committee last spring, where members heard about his college plan and had the chance to congratulate him.
The scholarship is meant to reward students who are active in furthering our country’s democratic principles and to encourage their continued activism in college.
For details on applying for the scholarship, email KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com. Applications must be postmarked by Monday, April 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.