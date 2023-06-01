NEWBURYPORT — Local Democrats will convene Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at the Senior Community Center, 331 High Street, second floor, to elect delegates to the 2023 State Democratic Convention.
Registration will open at 9:30 a.m., and the caucus will begin promptly at 10 p.m. There will be separate caucuses for each of the six Newburyport wards. Each ward will elect three delegates and three alternates to attend the convention and have the chance to debate and vote on the Democratic party platform.
Registered and pre-registered Democrats living in Newburyport who are 16 years old by May 23, may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention. The in-person 2023 convention takes place Sept. 23, at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.
For more information, or questions about the Newburyport Democratic City Committee, contact Chairperson Karen Trowbridge at: KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
