NEWBURYPORT — Democratic candidates for the 6th Congressional District will participate in a forum sponsored by the Newburyport Democratic City Committee at the group’s next meeting via Zoom on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
A representative from the office of incumbent U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, along with his two Democratic primary challengers, Angus McQuilken and Jamie Belsito, are slated to speak and answer questions during the virtual meeting.
Moulton, a Marine veteran who has been in Congress since 2015, serves as vice chair of the House Budget Committee, where he is focused on economic development. He also sits on the House Armed Services Committee.
Prior to Congress, he was in the private sector in Texas, where he worked on a high-speed rail project.
Belsito is the founder of Effie’s Grace, an advocacy organization for women’s health issues, and the former director of advocacy for the National Coalition of Maternal Mental Health. She serves on the state’s Ellen Story Commission on Postpartum Depression. She is on the board of trustees of Salem State University.
McQuilken is co-founder of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence. He has also served as vice president of the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. He served as chief of staff for former state Sen. Cheryl Jacques.
The state’s primary election is Sept. 1. The 6th District covers 38 municipalities, including Newburyport, Amesbury, Newbury, Salisbury, West Newbury, Lynn, Salem and parts of Andover.
Before hearing from the candidates, the Democratic City Committee will vote several new members onto the committee and announce the winner of its annual scholarship.
For more information on the committee and how to join the meeting Tuesday, contact Karen Trowbridge at ktrowbridgendcc@gmail.com or visit the NDCC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewburyportDems.
