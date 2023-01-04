NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon speaks to the Newburyport Democratic City Committee at a meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Reardon, a member of the committee, has attended many of its monthly meetings and frequently weighs in on discussions with other local leaders who are invited to speak.
“The committee is pleased to finally have the mayor as our guest speaker, and looks forward to hearing an update from his office, and having the chance to ask him questions,” according to a statement from the group.
This event, happening just a few weeks before the mayor’s formal State of the City address, is an opportunity for a more informal discussion about the issues facing the city, the committee said. All are welcome to attend.
For the Zoom link or information about the committee, contact Chairperson Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
The committee supports Democratic candidates at all levels of government and provides a forum for its members to meet like-minded people, learn about issues and candidates, and participate in the many facets of the political process.
