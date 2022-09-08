NEWBURYPORT — First Essex District State Representative nominee Dawne Shand will be speaking at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center on Wednesday, 7 p.m. as a guest of the Newburyport Democratic City Committee.
Shand won the Democratic write-in primary on Tuesday to secure her spot as the party's nominee for state representative.
During the event, the committee will recap the state primary and discuss ways it can help elect Democrats on the local, state, and national level. The committee plans to collaborate with other local political groups to organize ‘action hours’ this fall, making it easier for members to set aside time to work on specific tasks in support of candidates.
This will be the first NDCC regular monthly meeting to be held in person since 2020. The committee normally meets on the second Tuesday of the month, but this meeting was moved back a day due to a conflict with a special City Council hearing.
"We look forward to gathering in person and inviting others in the community to join the conversation," Newburyport Democratic City Committee Chairperson Karen Trowbridge said.
For information about this meeting, or about joining the NDCC, email KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
