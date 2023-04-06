NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Democratic City Committee returns to in-person meetings on Tuesday with a presentation by Andrea Egmont, director of Newburyport Youth Services, and an update from state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport.
The meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Senior/Community Center computer room, is one in a series of meetings focused on the issues facing Newburyport leading up to the fall municipal elections.
Committee members look forward to learning more about Youth Services. They are interested in how the department is managing with the changes that have resulted from the pandemic and the loss of the Brown School, and what Egmont sees in the future for this city department, according to a news release.
The committee also expects to receive a brief update from Shand on the bills she has filed and talk about her experience on Beacon Hill.
The committee provides a forum for its members to meet like-minded people, learn about issues and candidates, and participate in the many facets of the political process.
All are welcome to attend the meetings. For information, contact Chairperson Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.