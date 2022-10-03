NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Democratic City Committee announced it will hold a meeting Oct. 11 to go over what the state's four ballot questions mean for voters before they head to the polls Nov. 6.
The public is welcome to attend this event at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 60 Pleasant St.
Host speakers will explain the meaning of those questions, and what a "yes" or "no" vote will mean for voters.
Question 1 considers the Fair Share Amendment, and Harris Gruman, executive director of SEIU Massachusetts State Council, will shed light on this issue. The amendment would establish an additional 4% tax on resident income in excess of $1 million to be used for education and infrastructure.
Question 2 increases the amount insurance companies must reimburse patients for their dental care. Dr. Thomas Trowbridge, past treasurer of the Massachusetts Dental Society and a practicing oral surgeon in Lowell, will speak about what this question means for patients who rely on dental insurance.
Question 3 will increase the number of licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages consumed off premises. Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, will explain the implications.
Question 4 seeks to repeal recently passed legislation that would allow all Massachusetts residents to obtain a driver’s license. Gruman will talk about this issue and its history in the Legislature.
The full text of the ballot questions can be found on the secretary of state’s website: www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/ele22/information-for-voters-22/quest_1.htm. Registered voters were mailed information about the questions.
All are welcome to attend this in-person meeting. Those who are unable to attend but have questions about the meeting or the committee, can contact Chairperson Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
The committee supports Democratic candidates at all levels of government and provides a forum for its members to meet like-minded people, learn about issues and candidates, and participate in the many facets of the political process.
