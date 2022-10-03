NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Democratic City Committee (NDCC) announced it will hold a meeting on Oct. 11 to go over what the state's four ballot questions mean for voters before they head to the polls on Nov. 6.
The public welcome to this event held at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 60 Pleasant St, Newburyport.
Host speakers will explain the meaning of those questions, and what a "yes" or "no" vote will mean for voters.
Question 1 considers the Fair Share Amendment, and Harris Gruman, executive director of SEIU Massachusetts State Council, will shed light on this issue. The amendment would establish an additional 4% tax on resident income in excess of $1 million, to be used for education and infrastructure.
Question 2 increases the amount insurance companies must reimburse patients for their dental care. Dr. Thomas Trowbridge, past treasurer of the Massachusetts Dental Society and a practicing oral surgeon in Lowell will speak about what this question means for patients who rely on dental insurance.
Question 3 will increase the number of licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages consumed off premises. Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, who will explain the implications.
Question 4 seeks to repeal recently passed legislation that would allow all Massachusetts residents to obtain a driver’s license. Gruman will talk about this issue and its history in the legislature.
The full text of the ballot questions can be found on the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/ele22/information-for-voters-22/quest_1.htm and registered voters were also mailed information about the questions.
All are welcome to attend this in-person meeting. Those unable to attend, but have questions about the meeting or the NDCC, can contact NDCC Chairperson Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
The NDCC supports Democratic candidates on all levels of government and provides a forum for our members to meet like-minded people, learn about issues and candidates and participate in the many facets of the political process.
