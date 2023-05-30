NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Development has partnered with The Salvation Army of Newburyport to host the Kids at Camp donation drive. Items donated will help ensure that struggling families can send their children to camp with the essential items.
Items of need include sunscreen, bug spray, beach towels, shower shoes, shampoo/body wash, water bottles and backpacks. For a complete list of items, visit NewburyportShops.com. Monetary donations can be made at Give.SalvationArmy.org/give/MA.
“Many of our neighbors are struggling to make ends meet. The Kids at Camp Donation Drive helps children have the necessary supplies for summer camp,” says Captain Jessica Berkhoudt of The Salvation Army of Newburyport. “Overnight camp is a life-changing opportunity that is not often a reality for many low-income families. Thanks to our community’s generous support, The Salvation Army is giving local youth a memorable summer experience by sending them to our Camp Wonderland each year.”
Through June 11, Kids at Camp donations can be dropped off at Lively Kids in downtown Newburyport. Participants will receive 15% off total purchase with donation. See store for details.
“We are pleased to partner with The Salvation Army of Newburyport to help our neighbors in need. This donation drive will support local families in need and will help provide necessary items to send children to camp this summer,” says Rebekah Macchia, director of marketing for Newburyport Development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.