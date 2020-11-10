NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport District Court abruptly closed to the public Monday after it was confirmed a police officer who visited the State Street courthouse earlier that day tested positive for COVID-19.
The courthouse is expected to undergo a rigorous cleaning and reopen Thursday, according to a tweet posted on the Mass. Court Closings Twitter account.
"The District Court and Essex Juvenile Court in Newburyport have closed temporarily for disinfecting and will reopen on Thursday, Nov 12," the tweet reads. "A police officer who was at the courthouse today has tested positive for COVID-19."
Ever since Massachusetts courthouses reopened to the public in mid-July, facilities across the state have been forced to temporarily reverse course due to positive COVID-19 tests.
There are seven courts closed due to COVID-19, including Somerville District Court and Newton District Court, according to the state's list of court closures.
Essex District Attorney's Office spokesperson Carrie Kimball said sudden court closures is part of the "new normal."
"Fortunately, we are well equipped to handle matters remotely and maintain contact with victims to keep them advised of any changes in schedule," Kimball said in an emailed statement.
Word of the courthouse's closure Monday night came as the state police barracks in Newbury was shuttered to the public over the weekend after at least one trooper there was diagnosed with the highly infectious virus.
The barracks reopened to the public Tuesday morning, according to state police spokesperson David Procopio.
"While we do not release specific medical information about employees, we can confirm that a member or members of the Newbury barracks are currently positive for COVID-19. The barracks was temporarily closed to the public to facilitate sanitization following the COVID positive confirmation," Procopio said in an emailed statement.
Procopio said a "rigorous internal COVID protocol" was established in the spring and remains in place, "which includes guidelines for testing, quarantine, seeking medical treatment, and contact tracing. Further, all troopers have been directed to wear masks while interacting with the public."
About the same time the barracks closed to the public, the Seabrook Police Department locked its front door and posted a sign alerting visitors to contact the Rockingham County sheriff's dispatcher desk for assistance.
Seabrook police Chief Brett Walker said in an email that the lobby was closed following a positive test by an employee. The employee is recovering and there have not been any other positive tests.
"We will, however, be leaving the lobby closed until further notice as many agencies have done," Walker said. "We did our own contact tracing of employees and have been in contact with public health to assist in their contact tracing. Our officers have been doing a good job of taking appropriate precautions during the performance of their duties but, obviously, that isn’t always enough."
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
