The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, July 27, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Michael Searles, 21, of 86 North End Blvd., Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, July 29, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Celina Garcia, 43, of 449 River Road, second floor, Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (West Newbury).
Hiram D. Cruz, 41, of 223 Washington St., Methuen; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $25 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed; a brakes violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.