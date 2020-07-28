The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, July 23, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Matthew J. Crisafi Jr, 23, 65 Causeway St., Seabrook; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $50 court costs; speeding, not responsible (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, July 27, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Michael Searles, 21, 86 North End Blvd., Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
