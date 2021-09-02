The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Levi Maloney, 31, 29 Catamount Hill Drive, Allenstown, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $50 court costs (Amesbury).
Kevin Lorzeniewski, 35, 56 Beach Road, Exeter, N.H.; possession of a class A substance, continued without a finding for six months, $50 Victim Witness Fund; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible; speeding, responsible, filed (Merrimac).
Jose Gutierrez Mendez, 28, 2 Richard St., Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, responsible, $300 assessment (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Aug. 26, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Brett Thistlewood, 35, 43 Forest Road, Salisbury; vandalizing property, dismissed on $200 court costs (Salisbury).
Evan Martinez, 22, 352 Primrose St., Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both dismissed; no inspection sticker and a marked lanes violation, both not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Aug. 27, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Robert B. Shedd, 56, 36 Birch Meadow Road, Merrimac; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $200 court costs (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Martir A. Lazo-Romero, 304 Spruce St., No. 2, Chelsea; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed; speeding, not responsible (Newbury).
