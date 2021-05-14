Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, April 30, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Teresa Singleton, 41, 47 Forest Road, Salisbury; failing to register as a sex offender, guilty, one year in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, register with Sex Offender Registry Board (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, May 10, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Sidney Taylor, 24, 32 High St., Merrimac; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation and speeding, both not responsible (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, May 11, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Rose Diaz, 36, 340 Lawrence St., No. 8, Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, continued without a finding for six months; using an electronic device while driving, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Katherine Unger, 28, 96 Atlantic Ave., Apt. A, Salisbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, May 12, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Lisa M. Ouellette, 57, 725 Coolidge Woods Road, New Hampton, N.H.; assault and battery of a person 60 or older/disabled, generally continued for a year, no abuse of victim; assault and battery, generally continued for a year; possession of a class E substance (three counts), continued without a finding for six months, remain drug and alcohol free - random screens for six months; possession of a class E substance, dismissed (Salisbury).
Veronika E. Denis, 27, 12 Walnut St. No. 2, Brockton; sell/posses electric stun gun, nolle prosequi; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Rowley).
Edward A. Richards Jr. 55, 210B Walton Road, Seabrook; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years probation, 90-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible; using an electronic device while driving, responsible, filed (Rowley).
