NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon recently announced that the Newburyport municipal docks has been recognized as one of the best marinas in the country.
For the third year in a row, the docks have been awarded the "Elite Fleet" designation by Marinas.com in the annual Boaters' Choice Awards. The award is based on reviews by boaters who use the marina. Awardees must have had at least 10 reviews in 2022, and an average rating of at least 4.7 stars.
Fewer than 3 percent of marinas earn the "Elite Fleet" honor.
“The city is extremely proud to be honored once again,” Reardon said. “Harbormaster Paul Hogg and his team do a great job providing customer service and maintaining our facilities, so this recognition is meaningful."
Online reviews about the marina praised the spacious and protected dock, clean facilities, and helpful staff and dockhands..
“Customer service is always a major factor in everything we do," Hogg said. "We are happy our visitors appreciate our efforts."
