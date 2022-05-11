NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Education Foundation (NEF) will hold its 2022 NEF Awards Evening, on Tuesday, June 7, from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Deck. The evening will highlight the work of award recipients: Angela Bik; the Newburyport Area Industrial Development Corporation and Foundation (NAID); Greg Coir; and Scott Cuticchia.
“The Newburyport Education Foundation is able to fund the programs we do because so many exceptional individuals and organizations in our community are willing to step up and help,” said Carrie O’Donnell, executive director of the NEF. “The awardees we are recognizing have given countless hours to ensure Newburyport’s students receive the best education they can and have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process. Following is more information about the awardees.
Angela Bik — Excellence in Education “Ed” Award
The Excellence in Education “Ed” Award is given to an individual in the community whose leadership, acts, and support have raised the level of excellence in the Newburyport Public Schools.
Former Assistant Superintendent Angela Bik worked for Newburyport Public Schools for 32 years, volunteering to sit on numerous boards including the Newburyport Education/Business Coalition and subsequently the NEF. She has also chaired various committees, participated in fundraisers, and worked with local businesses to strengthen the schools. Angela also connected major donors to school-related projects, allowing the Jacalyn Stuart Bennett Mindfulness and Wellness Space at the Nock/Molin to come to fruition. Angela encouraged innovation and never gave up on chances to promote dedicated science spaces and student involvement with nature in our community. She brought in outside scientists in to work with teachers and classrooms, envisioned STEM spaces, and then worked to ensure they were funded. Examples of this include the Nock science classrooms, Strem Chemical robotics lab and maker space, and the Bresnahan and Molin STEM labs. She has been a big supporter of NEF programs, including co-chair of its Partnership Grants committee and the conduit to teachers and projects for the Allocations Committee. When the schools abruptly shut down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Angela jumped into action, coordinating a book program with the NEF, getting books into the hands of Newburyport’s students, thus connecting them to their teachers and classmates during remote learning.
Newburyport Area Industrial Development Corporation and Foundation– Business Partner Award
The Business Partner Award is presented to a company that has made particularly noteworthy contributions to the NEF and the Newburyport Public Schools.
The Newburyport Area Industrial Development (NAID) Charitable Foundation has been supporting the NEF and its predecessor organization since inception in 2005 with generous annual donations to support teacher partnership grants, culminating with the NEF’s largest major gift to date. More importantly, the Newburyport Area Industrial Development Corporation, whose remaining assets were used to create the Charitable Foundation, included many local businesses whose financial support and expertise have enriched the Newburyport Public Schools. When the members of NAID raised funds to create the industrial park, they not only brought jobs to Newburyport, but employers who would go on to support educational initiatives, provide career insights and internships to students and teachers, and partner with educators to support active and project-based learning.
Greg Coir and Scott Cuticchia — Cindy Johnson Volunteer Award
The Cindy Johnson Volunteer Award is presented to an individual(s) for his/her many devoted volunteer hours to support the Newburyport Education Foundation. Greg Coir and Scott Cuticchia have become synonymous with the NEF Golf Open, first as players and then chairing the annual event. This dynamic duo has elevated both the tournament’s orchestration and financial success. They have done so by bringing in an incredible level of energy and enthusiasm with a commitment to creating a well-attended, fun event for all participants. Their focus on increasing the level of sponsorships year over year made the golf tournament the NEF’s second largest fundraiser of the year. In addition to their work on the golf tournament, Scott and Greg have both spent immeasurable hours coaching in town; Scott coaches soccer, travel basketball, and baseball and Greg has coached boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, and baseball.
The event, which is open to the community, will also include performances from students and Newburyport's own Chris O'Donnell. For more information or to RSVP, visit website newburyportef.org.
The Newburyport Education Foundation (NEF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to generate financial resources and community involvement to enhance education in the Newburyport Public Schools. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, volunteer opportunities or learning more about the work of the foundation, go to newburyportef.org.
