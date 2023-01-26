NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Education Foundation recently announced that Alissa Cough has been elected to its board of directors.
Cough, who has spearheaded the foundation’s social media channels to promote the Lighthouse Auction, was named to lead a newly formed social media and marketing committee and will start her three-year term immediately.
“Alissa brings a depth of social media and marketing experience to the NEF, combined with a passion for students, teachers and all stakeholders in public education,” said President Andrea Weetman. “I am thrilled to have Alissa joining our board and look forward to the contributions she will make.”
Professionally, Cough specializes in content marketing, creating digital materials and has firsthand experience with the impact that digital marketing can have on nonprofits by increasing organizational reach.
“Creating and carrying out the social media plan for the Lighthouse Auction has been a rewarding way to get involved, and I am excited to build the social media strategy for the NEF,” Cough said. “I have been greatly impressed by their dedication, creativity and generosity, and I am excited to continue to be part of it.”
Other members of the board of directors are Weetman, Barb Bailey, Brian Callahan, Stephen D’Ambrosio, Nick DeKanter, Kristine Enes, Ray Felts, Sean Gallagher, Olivia Hansen, LisaMarie Ippolito, Cindy Johnson, Lisa Langis, Mariana Lynch, David Marroncelli, Matt McCann, Allie Morris, Nicole Nadeau, Brian Nickerson, Carrie O’Donnell, Deb Pare, Kathleen Petrie, Aaron Smith, Kristin Spinney, Rosie Turgeon and Andrew Wulf.
