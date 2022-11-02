NEWBURYPORT — After two years of the auction being virtual, the Newburyport Education Foundation recently announced that its annual auction will once again be live.
The 2022 Lighthouse Auction, presented by the Institution for Savings, will be a hybrid of both online bidding and a live event at Newburyport City Hall. Online bidding will begin on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. and run through the live event on Nov. 12 starting at 6 p.m.
“Every year, I am more and more awestruck at the creativity and generosity of our community,” NEF Executive Director Carrie O’Donnell said. “The items up for auction are unique and fun, and many businesses became sponsors. It speaks volumes to how businesses, parents and teachers understand the importance of the work we do as they are inspired to help.”
The auction is being co-run by foundation board members Nicole Nadeau and Kristine Enes. School Superintendent Sean Gallagher and Newburyport High School Principal Andy Wulf will entertain the audience, acting as the auctioneers for the live portion of the event.
Items up for bid include both returning favorites and new additions. The Kane Group has donated six outdoor luxury sail chairs and the winner can choose from one of eight colors to perfectly match their decor.
The Modern Butcher is allowing bidders to skip the line for two of its famous beef three-way sandwiches. Interlocks Med Spa has donated a year’s worth of botox treatments.
Returning bidder favorite BLB Design/Build once again donated two master carpenters for the day, while Rob Ciampitti of Liberty Law has offered a scenic flight and pilot-guided tour of Cape Ann. A lucky student will even get to be mayor of Newburyport for the day alongside Mayor Sean Reardon.
Teacher experiences and class gifts make up the largest portion of the auction.
Lisa Alexander and Meredith Sanborn will lead a biology dissection experience for four students while Jacqueline Rousseau will host four friends to bubble tea from Jen Ju and play Mario Kart in the Nock School library.
Parent volunteers that spearhead class baskets have worked to come up with interesting items. Eighth Grade Crimson donated a “Hamilton” date night package that includes two tickets to the show at the Boston Opera House and a $200 Legal C Bar gift card.
M.K. Benatti Jewelers is again sponsoring its raffle where the prizes are three shopping sprees for $3,500, $1,000 and $500. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50 and can be purchased online www.NewburyportEF.org. Winners will be drawn at a Facebook live event Nov. 13.
Most auction items will be available for online bidding with a select few available only during the live event. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door pending availability. VIP tickets, sponsored by Bentley’s Real Estate and Newburyport.com, are $110 and include admission for one, two drink vouchers, a raffle ticket, Newburyport VIP discount card, Bentley’s North Face winter hat and NEF Turkish beach throw.
In addition, all VIP members will have their winnings delivered after the auction. Hors d’oeuvers will be provided by Michael’s Harborside and there will be a cash bar.
Numerous companies have stepped up to sponsor the auction, many without having to be asked. The Institution for Savings has been the presenting sponsor year after year.
Other sponsors include American Renaissance Painting, Appleton Eye Associates, Bentley’s Real Estate & Newburyport.com, Boston Financial Management, Castagna Construction, Children’s Health Care, College Ignite, Eastern Bank, Executive Source Associates, Helium Design, Johnson O’Connor Feron & Carucci, M.K. Benatti Jewelers, Matter, Michael’s Harborside, Newburyport Dental Associates, Port Wealth Management, Realty One Group Nest, Riverside Pediatrics, Rotary Club of Newburyport, UFP Technologies, and Upton Connell & Devlin.
Tickets are on sale at www.NewburyportEF.org. Those who cannot attend can sign up for mobile bidding at www.NewburyportEF.org and click on the 2022 Lighthouse Auction banner. All money raised will help fund the NEF’s 2022-23 campaigns.
