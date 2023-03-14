NEWBURYPORT — It’s hard to believe that a Himalayan cooking class and a Tibetan gong could help people fighting for their survival in Ukraine. But those are some of the items that will be available during a live auction to benefit the people of the war-torn country.
Amesbury Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Newburyport Elks Club are co-sponsoring the auction March 30 at 7 p.m. at the club’s Low Street lodge.
John McInnis Auctioneers of Amesbury will handle the auction, which church member George Odell said will see all proceeds going to the people of Ukraine.
Odell said he and fellow organizers were heartbroken by the news from Ukraine and wanted to do something to help.
“We’ve all donated because we want to come together to do something extra for the hard-pressed people of that beautiful country,” he said.
Arik Burakovsky, assistant director of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, is expected to speak at the auction.
Odell said Burakovsky will explain why the Russians think they can win the war despite several setbacks over the past year.
“That’s one of the insights he can help us understand because it’s important,” he said.
Odell was excited to announce a Himalayan cooking class for two to six people will be among the auction items.
“These are Nepalis and if you’re interested in Nepali food, they will be happy to include it,” he said.
Two-night getaways to the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, Eden Pines Inn in Rockport, and Lamie’s Inn and the Old Salt Tavern in Hampton, New Hampshire, will also be auctioned.
A striper fishing trip on the Merrimack River will be available as well as a Jamaican breakfast in Newburyport for four to six people and a summer sail in Manchester Harbor.
“That’s going to be a nice one,” Odell said.
Antique dolls and Christmas cards will also be up for auction, along with a Tibetan gong.
John McGinnis said his auction house is always happy to help any group looking to help others. Admission is free.
“We’re glad to donate our time to do an auction like this, if we are available,” he said. “It’s a tough situation over there and we’re happy to be just a helping hand.”
Odell said he is excited to see the team at John McInnis Auctioneers at work.
“This is going to be a real, live auction by one of the best auction houses out there,” he said. “John McInnis is a nationally acclaimed auctioneer and there will be some nice stuff. Bring your wallet.”
For more information, go to www.amesburysda.org/ukrainianreliefauction.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
