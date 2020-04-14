NEWBURYPORT -- The city is extending the due dates of fourth-quarter real estate and property tax bills until June in response to challenges faced by many local residents and businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The due date for real estate and personal property tax bills has been extended from May 1 to June 1. Water and Sewer Bills that were due April 14 and May 15 have also been extended to June 1.
In addition, the deadline for submitting applications for exemptions or deferrals has been extended from April 1 to June 1.
On Tuesday, Mayor Donna Holaday stressed the importance of providing relief to members of the community who are in need because of COVID-19.
“It is important for the city to work with local residents and businesses to assist in extensions and waiving fees, penalties and interests resulting from this pandemic,” said Holaday. “We need to help in all ways we are legally able to so we can get through this crisis and at the same time making sure we are sharing information for individuals to obtain relief needed.”
Bills can be paid online at cityofnewburyport.com/payments, by using the return envelope provided with the bill, or by depositing payments into the secure dropbox next to the front door of Newburyport City Hall, 60 Pleasant St.
All city offices remain closed to the public, however city officials are still working to provide customer service.
For questions on tax payments, contact the Treasurer/Collector’s Office at 978-465-4415 or treasurer@cityofnewburyport.com
For questions on water and sewer payments, contact the Water and Sewer Business Office at 978-465-4464 or wsbilling@cityofnewburyport.com
For exemptions and deferrals, contact the Assessor’s Office at 978-465-4403 or jbrennan@cityofnewburyport.com
