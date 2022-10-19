NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Recycling, Energy, & Sustainability Office recently announced the following fall recycling news.
Expanded Sunday hours at yard waste facility
The Colby Farm Lane Yard Waste Facility began Sunday hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., earlier this month and will continue through the last day of operation on Dec. 11. Regular Tuesday through Saturday hours remain from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Bagge leaf collections
Bagged leaf collections will take place on the following Saturdays: Nov. 5, 19 and Dec. 3
Please follow these guidelines otherwise your leaves may not be picked up: Please have leaves out by 6 a.m. on the day of pickup; place leaves only in brown leaf bags or loose in a marked barrel; if in a bag, please fold bags over at the top; wood, brush, rocks, or plastic bags will be accepted; pumpkins can also be put out with leaves for curbside pickup.
Composting pumpkins
Composting food waste and pumpkins versus the trash benefits the city and the environment. Pumpkins can be placed in your leaf bags or curbside or backyard compost or you can drop them off at, the yard waste facility; (no sticker needed); food waste barrels (locations are the parking lot at Cushing Park [corner of Kent and Washington streets], the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 115 Water St., and by the gate of the yard waste facility). If you’re a subscriber to a compost pickup service, include it all in your green curbside bucket. The city is also still offering free starter kits for curbside composting! If you have not yet signed up, please contact Black Earth Compost.
Veterans Day trash collection
Please note that Veterans Day is a holiday that does not affect trash or recycling collection schedules.
Bulk trash stickers
Bulk trash stickers are no longer available at City Hall. There are two ways that you can now purchase bulk stickers; online at the city’s website or community vendors Shaw’s, Market Basket and Richdale’s.
E-Alerts/Code Red
Those who have not signed up for Code Red or e-alerts are urged to do so. On the City of Newburyport’s website homepage, click on the round gray button labeled “E-Alerts” and/or the “Code Red” button near the bottom of the page.
For additional information, please see the City of Newburyport website, or call the Recycling, Energy, & Sustainability Office at 978-465-4410, or e-mail lhanke@cityofnewburyport.com.
