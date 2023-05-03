NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Farmers’ Market returns for its summer season Sunday with plenty of new vendors and live music.
Essex County Mushrooms will offer locally grown, organic shitake, french horn, shell cap and lion’s mane mushrooms. Seasoned Chef will bring small-batch spices, rubs and salt blends. The Eclectic Clam is offering clam cakes, fish cakes. Cape Ann Sea Salt will bring small-batch, hand-harvested sea salt, while Crumby Bakeshop will offer cupcakes and macaroons, according to a news release.
Market favorites Rosita’s Cocina, Colossal Crumb Cake, Bucovina Cuisines, Cookie Jar Kitchen and Karimah’s Kitchen will also return to the market. Baza Blues also kicks off the season Sunday with a mix of Americana- and Nashville-inspired tunes.
The summer market will continue to feature many favorite farms: High Road Farm will bring eggs, vegetables and herbs. Spinning Down the Moon Farm will offer herbs, plants and floral wreaths. Singing Brook Farm will offer locally grown, freshly cut flowers.
T.H.E. Farm will offer microgreens, garlic and vegetables. Farmer Dave and Heron Pond Farm will feature sustainably grown vegetables, according to the release.
Newburyport Bank and Anna Jaques Hospital sponsor the farmers market each week.
The market is held each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.