Newburyport Favorite Poem Project is online

NEWBURYPORT — The 18th annual Greater Newburyport Favorite Poem Project is officially online this week with participants reading their favorite poems aloud via YouTube.
The event, which is typically held at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, shifted to the video platform this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Deborah Szabo, who is otherwise retired from Newburyport Public Schools, still teaches a Newburyport High School creative writing class at night and coaches Poetry Soup, a monthly gathering for those who want to read and discuss poetry in the community.
The National Favorite Poem Project was launched in 1997 by U.S. poet laureate Robert Pinsky, and Szabo was inspired to bring it to Newburyport after taking a class with him years ago.
This year's participants in the Newburyport event range in age from six to 88. They include community members such as Superintendent Sean Gallagher, City Councilor at-large Afroz Khan and School Committee vice chair Bruce Menin; professional poets like Rhina Espaillat, Sandra Thaxter and Alfred Nicol; and a handful of local students and families.
To watch the event, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyCMcAJ3jT4&list=PLJ0WjPcEr_xwSlu2vovshBJPJa0K7vXeV.
