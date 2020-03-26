NEWBURYPORT — Christopher LeClaire, the city’s fire chief and emergency management director, assures residents that the Fire Department and the city’s ambulance provider, Cataldo Ambulance, are fully staffed and prepared to respond to any emergency.
But all fire stations and lobbies are closed to the public. Residents are encouraged to call the department’s business line at 978-465-4427 for most inquiries.
Always dial 911 in case of an emergency. Residents are asked not to dial 911 for questions about the coronavirus. The state has set up the phone number 211 to answer questions that residents may have about COVID-19.
“This is an unprecedented public health crisis,” LeClaire said in a press release.
“Things are going to be different, but the Newburyport Fire Department remains completely dedicated to its mission to protect the lives and property of our citizens,” he said. “We may look different and may be asking you more questions than usual, but this is simply us doing our part to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this deadly disease.”
LeClaire added that firefighters and medics may appear different and may be wearing additional personal protective equipment when responding to calls and their interaction with the public will be different out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of first responders.
If emergency fire or medical services are needed, residents should inform the 911 dispatcher if they or anyone they have been in contact with is experiencing signs and symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 virus.
The dispatcher should also be alerted if people or anyone they live with or have come in contact with has been required to self-quarantine.
Multiple residents of Newburyport have tested positive for the disease.
During this global pandemic, public health officials are strongly advising people to practice social distancing — remaining at least 6 feet away from others.
LeClaire also would like residents to adhere to the following public guidelines:
If you are sick in any way, stay home.
If you are over age 60 or have a medical condition, stay home.
If you have a fever, aches, a cough or sore throat, stay home and isolate yourself from others.
Residents should continue to follow recommendations from the Massachusetts Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, including under your fingernails. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol content) can be used when soap and water are not available.
Keep your hands away from your face.
Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing with a tissue and discard it immediately. Cough into the sleeve over your elbow instead of your hand. Wash your hands often when coughing and sneezing.
Stay away from people who are sick and stay home when you are sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.