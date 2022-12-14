NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Fire Department was one of over 300 fire departments across the state to have been awarded a grant as part of the Department of Fire Services Fiscal Year 2023 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.
The $12,019 grant awarded to the Newburyport Fire Department will be used to purchase structural turnout gear including coats, pants, and gloves, according to Acting Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III.
The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding has been awarded as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill filed by the state to support firefighter safety and health.
Fire departments in Massachusetts were able to apply to this program for 121 types of eligible equipment, including ballistic protective clothing, thermal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters, fitness equipment and more.
“Every time a firefighter goes to work, they could be asked to rescue a child from a burning building, clean up a spill of hazardous materials, treat a patient with a contagious medical condition, or rush into a hostile event to rescue and treat victims,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said. “This program is absolutely vital to helping fire departments prepare for the vast array of hazards they face today and making sure that firefighters go home safe after every call.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.